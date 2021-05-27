The Farmers Bank appoints 2 new members to Board of Directors

The Farmers Bank announces the appointment of Barb Cutillo and Kyle De Fur to its Board of Directors. “We are excited to have both Barb and Kyle join our Board of Directors,” said Karen F. Gregerson, president and chief executive officer. “They embody the spirit of community and I am confident they will bring additional insight, expertise and energy to our bank. Adding top talent across all areas of The Farmers Bank, including our Board of Directors, is paramount to serving our customers and communities well. We are very fortunate to be able to attract new directors who are accomplished leaders and have built their own businesses on exceptional customer service and professional advice. Their wealth of knowledge and experience, coupled with their diverse backgrounds, will be an asset to our Board.”