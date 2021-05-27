Cancel
Richmond, VA

Women & Politics with Colette McEachin

By Carol Olson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Carol talks with Colette McEachin, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Richmond, Virginia. She was elected in November 2019 and sworn into office in January 2020, just a few months before the Covid-19 pandemic began. She graduated from Brown University, worked in Boston for a few years, and then attended the University of Virginia School of Law. Upon graduating, she worked in civil law firms in Atlanta and in Richmond before joining the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

