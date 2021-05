A suspect in an alleged Kaukauna murder is not competent to stand trial. Doctors believe Tanya Stammer is currently unable to assist in her own defense against charges of Being Party to First Degree Intentional Homicide and Armed Robbery. Stammer and Dontae Payne–both of Milwaukee–are accused of shooting Brian Porsche to death in his home along West Division Street on March 30th. Stammer will be held in a mental institution to undergo treatment to restore her mental competency. Payne is due in court on June 16th.