Rock Music

SILVER TALON – DECADENCE AND DECAY

nocleansinging.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Andy Synn has decided to break the cardinal rule of our site – again – by throwing his weight, and his words, behind the new album from Portland Progressive Power Metal paladins Silver Talon) The ability to compare one band with another – or with many others – is, in...

www.nocleansinging.com
#Decadence#Black Portland#Lead Guitar#Bass Guitar#Thrash Or#Melodeath#Silver#Chuggy Yet Proggy Riffs#Band#Divine Fury#Circa#Punchy Percussion#Extravagant Choruses#Shamelessly Sharp Hooks#Latter Day Judas Priest#Moments#Mid Period Firewind#Crunchier Guitar Tone#Weight#Drummer Michael Thompson
Musicinvisibleoranges.com

Records of the Week With Jon and Ted Week #14

Each Friday, Editors Ted Nubel and Jon Rosenthal will share their picks for Records of the Week — not necessarily what's out this week, just whatever's on our mind or on our record players. Ted Nubel. Witchfinder General. Friends of Hell. I haven't listened to too much music this week,...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GRIM REAPER's NICK BOWCOTT Applied For Guitarist Slot In IRON MAIDEN Back In 1979

In a new interview with "Waste Some Time With Jason Green", former GRIM REAPER guitarist Nick Bowcott recalled how he nearly tried out for a fellow New Wave Of British Heavy Metal band more than four decades ago. "I actually applied for the IRON MAIDEN [guitarist slot]," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I went to see IRON MAIDEN [when they were still] unsigned. And when they advertised for a guitar player [in 1979], I sent — I think I sent [GRIM REAPER's] demo tape called 'Bleed 'Em Dry', which is gonna be released by a label very shortly, 'cause we found some okay versions of the cassette and we remastered it. And I've still got the letter from IRON MAIDEN which was handwritten with a rubber stamp, saying, 'Hey, thanks for the application. The position is already filled.' And it went to Dennis Stratton. And I kept that letter."
Rock Musicthathashtagshow.com

Burning Witches Singer Laura Guldemond Talks New Album ‘Witch Of The North’ Dropping Today!

I really enjoy metal. I’ll crack open an old album of Slayer, Priest or Maiden and enjoy rocking out a bit, every now and then. But I wouldn’t consider myself a “Metal Head.” Sure, a complex and crunchy riff opening up to screaming vocals and squeedly meedly lead guitars can really get me going, but I don’t feel like I have the pedigree to count myself among the legendary metal heads of my time.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Ex-JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist K.K. DOWNING Picks JIMI HENDRIX As His 'Rock God'

Former JUDAS PRIEST and current KK'S PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing was the featured guest on BBC's "The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker" during the "Rock God" segment. Downing picked Jimi Hendrix and stated about his choice: "I first saw Jimi at Coventry Theatre way back in 1967, and what an amazing night that was. I was lucky enough to see Jimi no less than six times, including his two appearances at the Royal Albert Hall [in February 1969]. And yes, I was out there, at the stage door, autograph hunting. I was really lucky — Jimi arrived, and I managed to get his autograph, which was a real treat.
CelebritiesRadio Ink

Silver Celebration On Z100

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show’ is celebrating 25 years on Z100 New York. The show began on the station in 1996 and in 2006 started syndication at iHeartMedia Miami’s WHYI-FM. “Congratulations to Elvis, Danielle and the entire crew,” said Mark Medina, PD. “This is a tremendous achievement, especially considering...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Urban Decay So Dark Dupes

Here are our dupes for Urban Decay So Dark, which is a neutral-toned, dark black with a matte finish. It is a limited edition eyeliner that retails for $25.00 and contains 0.09 oz.
MakeupPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Urban Decay Launches a Limited-Edition Prince Makeup Collection

Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to talk about the limited-edition cosmetics capsule created in collaboration with the Prince Estate and Urban Decay. The Purple One was the muse behind the collection, with the Prince Estate weighing in as part of itsmission to continue his legacy and inspire his fans. The line was introduced to the world with the “Living Loud in Color” campaign that celebrates Prince’s ethos of unabashedly being yourself, no matter what society says.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Orbital Decay of Short-Period Exoplanets via Tidal Resonance Locking

A large fraction of known exoplanets have short orbital periods where tidal excitation of gravity waves within the host star causes the planets' orbits to decay. We study the effects of tidal resonance locking, in which the planet locks into resonance with a tidally excited stellar gravity mode. Because a star's gravity mode frequencies typically increase as the star evolves, the planet's orbital frequency increases in lockstep, potentially causing much faster orbital decay than predicted by other tidal theories. Due to non-linear mode damping, resonance locking in Sun-like stars likely only operates for low-mass planets ($M \lesssim 0.1 \, M_{\rm Jup}$), but in stars with convective cores it can likely operate for all planetary masses. The resonance locking orbital decay time scale is typically comparable to the star's main sequence life time, corresponding to a wide range in effective stellar quality factor ($10^3 \lesssim Q' \lesssim 10^9$), depending on the planet's mass and orbital period. We make predictions for several individual systems and examine the orbital evolution resulting from both resonance locking and non-linear wave dissipation. Our models demonstrate how short-period massive planets can be quickly destroyed due to non-linear mode damping, while short-period low-mass planets can survive, even though they undergo substantial inward tidal migration via resonance locking.
Beauty & Fashionwolfandbadger.com

Silver Traditional Hallmark Ring

The Traditional Hallmark Ring is made from the highest quality 925 Sterling Silver. This band style of ring is a bestselling style for Serge DeNimes, probably due to its versatility & comfort. This particular design features iconic London hallmarks, each one representing a different aspect or its quality - SDN...
Carsexpeditionportal.com

Osprey, Limited Edition Talon Ghost 22

The Talon Ghost is marketed as “the ultimate street to summit day pack,” ideal for everyday use, yet discreetly incorporating the latest in mountain functionality. I recently checked out Osprey’s Lumbar Packs, and was both impressed by the attention to detail, but also the brand loyalty from users who raved about the company’s customer service and warranty. The Talon Ghost 22 looks to continue their reputation for quality, whilst also being a cross-category pack that’s suitable for city life and off-grid adventures.
Musicloudersound.com

Rob Halford says it would be a "dream" to collaborate with Babymetal

Judas Priest legend Rob Halford has revealed that he would love to collaborate with Babymetal. In a new interview with Metal Hammer magazine, Rob remembers performing with Babymetal at the 2016 Alternative Music Awards, where they played Judas Priest's Breaking The Law and Painkiller. “I was delighted to be asked,”...
Visual ArtEmerald Media

“Lost/Found” is an exhibit of environmental decay

In the EMU’s Adell McMillan Gallery, art prints depicting isolation, environmental destruction and abandonment hang on the walls and occupy the middle of the space. One of them, titled “Leftovers,” is a collage of garbage stuffed inside a clear quilt resembling a plastic bag. The pieces in the “Lost/Found” exhibit, created by UO design students with mediums like cyanotype, photography and miscellaneous objects, are intentionally torn and stitched, displaying little regard for aesthetics. They are art pieces presented in the context of life in a dystopian world.
CelebritiesNME

Rich List 2021: Paul McCartney and Ed Sheeran named among wealthiest musicians

Paul McCartney and Ed Sheeran have both been named in The Sunday Times’ Rich List 2021 as being among the wealthiest musicians in the UK and Ireland. The latest edition of the paper’s annual focus on the world’s wealthiest people has been published today (May 21), with special attention being devoted to examining the wealth of some of the biggest music acts from the UK and Ireland.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Silver 14mm Hammered Hoops

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the Dower & Hall collection:. 18Ct Yellow Gold Vermeil Large Feather Studs (one size) It was sooo pretty I just did a review about it on here. Soo disappointed as I lost the other pair of earring.It must have came off my ears because the back was still behind my ears.
CelebritiesPosted by
94.5 KATS

Paul Stanley Takes Potshot at Reviewer From 1974

Paul Stanley took a potshot at a reviewer who wrote a negative report about Kiss 47 years ago. He shared a picture of a clipping from the Seattle Daily Times, dated May 27, 1974, written by Patrick MacDonald after a concert two days earlier. The part that most interested Stanley read: “I hope the four guys who make up the group, whose names don't matter, are putting money away for the future. The near future, because Kiss won't be around long.”
New York City, NYColossal

Precious Gemstones Cloak Giant Fruit Sculptures in Gleaming Pockets of Decay

Colorful, lustrous patterns made of precious and semi-precious stones coat a new series of oversized fruit sculptures by Kathleen Ryan. A bright rind peeks through layers of mold on a halved lemon, white and green Penicillium spoils a basket of cherries, and multicolored fungi crawls out of a grinning Jack-o-lantern. Continuing her practice of portraying the grotesque through traditionally beautiful materials, the New York-based artist (previously) ironically questions notions of value, desire, and “how objects bring meaning and carry a history.”
MakeupByrdie

Urban Decay's Prince Collection Is Worthy of the Beauty Icon

More than five years after his passing, Prince’s legacy lives on far beyond his musical talents. In fact, the multi-talented entertainer continues to inspire makeup trends just as iconic as his catalog of music, which of course, includes songs that have hyped up our "getting ready" playlists for years. Think: U Got The Look, Kiss, Little Red Corvette.