Looking for a senior cat to spoil and cuddle with? If so, come to the shelter and see Minnow. Minnow is an 8-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who came to the Shelter on April 24 as an owner surrender. Minnow has lived in a home with a female cat. He is friendly but can be very shy and needs a little more time to warm up to new people. He would do best in a quiet household as loud noises and loud people can scare him. If you are interested, make an appointment to see him at https://richardsonanimalshelter.setmore.com/.