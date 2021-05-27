Digital Vaccine ‘Passports’ Could Reopen Public Life, But Not For Everyone

The EU’s digital vaccine passports might be the key to opening up the world again. Germany is getting set to implement its own EU-compatible COVID passports. Technically, these are not passports—they’re vaccine certificates. Crucially, the digital version will be used by all EU countries, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. This will make it easier for vaccinated people to travel inside the bloc, but it also standardizes proof of vaccine, which is required for many activities across the zone.