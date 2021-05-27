AP sources: Staffing hampered response to prison suicide

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) The Supreme court has set MP Revanth Reddy free from the Note for Vote case that has created a sensation in Telugu states. The Supreme Court has issued orders to suspend cross-examination of the accused till the completion of the trial in the Note for Vote case. The Supreme Court has issued notices regarding this to the Telangana ACB. It ordered ACB to reply within 4 weeks. Gawai, Suryakanta court has issued directions to suspend cross-examination till the next hearing.