Velma-Alma track teams take Xpress Wellness Team of Week

The Velma-Alma Track & Field teams had a really good season with the Lady Comets finishing as runner-up in Class A. They also took home the Xpress Wellness Team of Week honors.

Coming into the Class A State Track & Field meet, the Lady Comets won their regional title the week before and had 15 top 10 finishes and even two state championships.

With the top finishes, they finished three points behind Boise City with the Lady Comets having 89 points and Boise City having 92 during the Class A State Meet.

Jakobi Bartling was the lone representative on the individual side to take home a gold medal as she placed first in the high jump event with a height of 5-02.00.

The other State Championship gold medal came from the girls’ 4x200 relay team as the team of Destinee Wofford, Katie Barton, Abby Dunn and Savanna Wainscott finished with a time of 1:48.16.

Bartling also finished up as a runner up in one event as she placed second in the long jump with a jump of 16-03.00 to finish her individual events.

Bella Driver, a freshman, also had two top 10 finishes in hurdles events as she finished second overall in the 100-meter hurdles and finished ninth overall in the 300-meter hurdles.

The Velma-Alma Boys’ track team finished in 19th as a team and had two top 10 finishes in their meet as the boys’ 4x200 relay team had a third place finish.

The team consisted of Jackson Henson, Lane Jones, Gage Swisher and Tristan Wainscott, who came in a time of 1:33.63.

Cason Nix was the other top 10 finisher for the Comets as he finished fifth overall in the Discus Throw with a distance of 136-00.

The other top finishers from the meet included:

Savanna Wainscott 7th 400 meter run 1:03.04

Cayman Bucceri 3200 meter run 10th 14:35.83

Girls 4x100 relay team of Destinee Wofford, Abby Dunn, Katie Barton and Savannah Stone 51.89 seconds finished 3rd.

Girls 4x400 relay 3rd team of Katie Barton, Savanna Wainscott, Abby dunn and Bella Driver 4:18.41

Girls 4x800 relay 7th team of Wainscott, Rylee McLain, Abby Dunn and Jadyn Lowry 11:11.36

Rylee McLain 3rd Pole Vault 8-06.00

MacKayla Womack 5th Discus Throw 99-04

Abby Smith 7th Discus Throw 98-02

Mackenna Rubrecht 9th Discus Throw 90-08.

MacKayla Womack Shot Put 8th 31-07.75