newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Why become an exceptional, high-impact entrepreneur?

By Marisol García Fuentes
MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe invite you to read the full May issue of mag21 of Entrepreneur . The boom in entrepreneurial activity in recent years has given rise to countless names for entrepreneurs and their companies: startups, scaleups, unicorns, zebras, traditional, high-tech, social impact and high-impact companies, among others. . This terminology is...

www.mysanantonio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Innovations#Technology Companies#Financial Technology#Mexican#High Impact Entrepreneurs#High Impact Companies#Exceptional Entrepreneurs#Social Impact#Entrepreneurial Activity#High Quality Jobs#Valuable Information#Endeavor#Unicorn Companies#Community#Economies#Profile#Influence#Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
BusinessThrive Global

Lars Helgeson: “Every company benefits from digital transformation”

Every company benefits from digital transformation. I can’t think of a single industry that’s better served doing things the “old school” way of pen and paper, or isolated siloed software. People are naturally resistant to change, and learning new things can be challenging, but the end result will be worth it if you transform using the right tools for the job.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Why Teaching Was The Natural Next Step For This Entrepreneur

Successful business leaders are no strangers to overcoming failure and adversity. Having been in the business trenches, they know exactly what it takes to make a venture thrive. Not ready to rest on their laurels, many entrepreneurs use their hard-earned knowledge to help others as coaches and philanthropists. They discover...
Career Development & Adviceelearningindustry.com

Boosting Capability Development In 2021

Prioritizing employee Learning and Development has never been more important than today, not only on a professional level but also in terms of personal development, mental health and wellbeing, and the overall progression of one’s career and path. Albeit forced on to us by the global pandemic, digital learning continues to gain more and more traction across global organizations to address the skills shortages, bridge widening skills gaps, and redesign capability development to meet the learning needs of the new normal.
EconomyEntrepreneur

Marketing Practices For Successful Value Creations In Changing Environments

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. If there is one word that can be used to describe the marketing environment in the 2020s, it is ‘change’. The ability to master and exploit change is becoming one of the most crucial entrepreneurial skills in today’s dynamic environment. And while implementing the said changes in the marketing plan, some consistency with two factors: the internal purposes and the external image needs to be maintained. While the basic principles of marketing remain the same, the tools of marketing evolve with every new medium that the customer experiences. Shrey Yadav is one such entrepreneur who works with international PR agencies, Individual artists, mid-scale and large-scale businesses, and record labels to discuss and deliver digital marketing solutions that provide long-term value and high-level satisfaction. Yadav, here shares a few important insights and examples that should not be ignored while planning marketing strategies.
MarketsPosted by
Axios

Tech startups going public has become the rule, not the exception

Did you read that report about the tech unicorn that's thinking about going public? No, not that one. The other one. No, the other one. Between the lines: A large percentage of VC-backed companies with at least four years and $50 million of annualized revenue under their belts are speaking with bankers about going public. It's the rule, not the exception.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Here’s Why Entrepreneurs Make The Best Marketers

Shama Hyder is CEO of Zen Media, which turns brand moments into momentum, a best-selling author, and an internationally renowned keynote speaker. The best marketers are those who know how to build a brand, scale it for rapid growth, and cultivate long-term success. They understand the essentials of marketing because they have lived it first hand. I’ve learned countless strategies in the process of becoming an entrepreneur and evolving as a business leader.
Economyceoworld.biz

CEO Spotlight: Why Most Entrepreneurs Fail, From CEO Of IOOGO, Josh Alballero

We live in a world full of ideas, with the ability for many people to take those ideas and turn them into a business. This draw towards entrepreneurship is important for the economy, it is part of what drives job creation, innovation, and technological growth. For many folks the idea of starting their own business is a lifelong dream, however, once they get there they find themselves watching as that dream fails. It is estimated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics that almost half of new businesses will fail within the first five years. Josh and Kristy Alballero, the Texas-based husband and wife team who successfully started their own company, IOOGO, are sharing 7 of the common reasons why entrepreneurs fail.
Posted by
Richard Liu

Why Every Entrepreneur Should Listen More

It’s one of the most important and underrated skills. In my opinion, every entrepreneur has a pitfall in this. From not listening enough to their customers, employees, or even their advisors, the list is endless with things an entrepreneur potentially.
Small Businessreadwrite.com

Why Most New Entrepreneurs Aren’t Successful With SEO

If you’re in touch with the marketing world at all, you know about the value of search engine optimization (SEO). A favorite strategy of tech startup entrepreneurs and big business corporate marketers alike, SEO is a highly cost-efficient strategy that can help you dominate the digital landscape – or so people say.
Bethesda, MDpronewsreport.com

Relatus, CAI, and Ignite Social Impact Join Forces to Enable Entrepreneurs to Maximize Their Network

(ProNewsReport Editorial):- Bethesda, Maryland May 18, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – The Center for Advancing Innovation (CAI) and Ignite Social Impact (Ignite) signed a memorandum of understanding that enables members of their global communities to discover hidden opportunities through Relatus — a new expert networking and relationship sciences platform. From planning and...
Economyfemalefirst.co.uk

Victoria Kennedy gives her top 3 tips to become a powerful female entrepreneur

Victoria Kennedy is a celebrated TEDx Speaker and a brand ambassador for Inman. Victoria Kennedy is the founder and CEO of Victorious PR, a top-notch PR agency that caters to high-profile entrepreneurs and businesses. The agency specializes in public relations services like brand awareness programs, media strategy designing, media outreach management, and also verification on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Within 3 months of its inception, Victorious PR has started generating a 6-figure revenue and is now on the way to become a million-dollar business.
EconomyEntrepreneur

The Overlooked Reason Why Entrepreneurs Get Burned Out

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Burnout isn't always caused by working too many hours or taking too few vacations. The truth is, there's another cause that many entrepreneurs are silently suffering from, and it's time to open up the conversation so we can take the necessary steps to avoid it.
Visual ArtMySanAntonio

5 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Make Great Artists

Artists and entrepreneurs see things that nobody else is capable of seeing. As an entrepreneur who has worked with more than 450 artists in many different capacities, I know for a fact that we all start with a vision. For both types of people, many possibilities come out of literally nothing: a blank canvas, a nondescript piece of marble, a space that hasn’t been developed or a niche that isn’t served right.
givingcompass.org

The Emergence of a Collective Corporate Impact Approach to Social Change

Collective corporate impact strategies can range from starting sustainable corporate impact funds to funding a social business from the ground up. This approach leverages partnerships to build and foster a corporate impact infrastructure that aligns social impact goals with corporate ones. What are the potential hurdles of a strategy like this?
Technologynewseveryday.com

Why Usage of Cloud Storage for Business Become So Important?

There has been a lot of hype and talk about cloud storage services for businesses. One good thing about this topic is that it is not so new, but it is only recently that many businesses are beginning to understand the benefits that this new service offers. There is no doubt that cloud storage services offer a great way to keep your data safe and secure from being lost, stolen, or damaged. You are also able to access this data from any internet connection. This is something that you will appreciate.
Career Development & Advicepcma.org

Webinar: Crafting High Impact, Authentic Stories to Drive Connection

Join Haute Dokimazo’s Liz Lathan and Nicole Osibodu as we break the virtual barrier and collaborate on a story crafting workshop using the Innovator’s Compass! Liz and Nicole are the lead contributors to The 7 Change Actions Module 5, Authenticity. And they sure walk their Authenticity talk. They will demonstrate how you can use a super-sticky storycrafting technique using an interactive Mural board. They will work through how to identify and select the right stories to engage your customers and audiences and entice them to connect with your business or organization. Join to watch the magic unfold, or click into the Mural board and collaborate live with us as we work together to make storytelling magic happen!
Career Development & AdvicePoets and Quants

Highlighting International Experience In Your MBA Application

Highlighting International Experience In Your Application. International experience is always a plus on an MBA application. But international experience doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve traveled to a number of countries. Rather, experts say, it’s about having an open mind to diverse perspectives and backgrounds. Stacy Blackman, founder of Stacy Blackman Consulting,...