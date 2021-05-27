Why become an exceptional, high-impact entrepreneur?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. If there is one word that can be used to describe the marketing environment in the 2020s, it is ‘change’. The ability to master and exploit change is becoming one of the most crucial entrepreneurial skills in today’s dynamic environment. And while implementing the said changes in the marketing plan, some consistency with two factors: the internal purposes and the external image needs to be maintained. While the basic principles of marketing remain the same, the tools of marketing evolve with every new medium that the customer experiences. Shrey Yadav is one such entrepreneur who works with international PR agencies, Individual artists, mid-scale and large-scale businesses, and record labels to discuss and deliver digital marketing solutions that provide long-term value and high-level satisfaction. Yadav, here shares a few important insights and examples that should not be ignored while planning marketing strategies.