The seller of this custom Harley calls it the “GB1200R” and says that it answers the question, “what if a Honda GB500 came with an American V-Twin motor?” Harley-Davidson’s Sportster platform has long been a popular starting point for customizers, though 2004 was very significant as it was the first year that HD rubber-mounted the engine for a dramatic increase in comfort. It was purchased new by a retired mechanical engineer who shares some details on the build process on this web site. The builder calls it “a story about how to take a new Harley, and make it look old, and with a British flair.”