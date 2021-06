Snoqualmie Falls are probably far more famous than Snoqualmie River is for fly fishing, but it is nice little river with some truly good stretches of water to cast a fly. Me and my wife used to like make the thirty or so minute hike to the bottom of the falls. Often times I would bring my fly rod with me. Though all I ever caught were eight to ten inch Rainbow trout I have seen what I assumed to be very large Coho Salmon jumping in the massive pool below the falls. This was in early November so they might have been Steelhead as well. All my frantic casts to them were fruitless, so I’ll never know for sure.