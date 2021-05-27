College kid couldn't shake headache—until other symptoms revealed a stroke

Quincy is NOT Chicago...BUT maybe the area would be better if in this one way Quincy was more like Chicago, let me explain... So in my two short years of living in Quincy, after moving here from Chicago, I have come to love this little town and the Tri-States as a whole! But one of the things that I notice still a lot when I drive around the Gem City is those yard signs that say "Quincy is NOT Chicago" and I get it, the point of those signs is obviously politically driven, trying to make the point that the laws in the big city don't always apply to the folks in the rest of the state. BUT there is a way that I believe that IF Quincy was more like Chicago it would make life in the Tri-States more fun and bring us all together more.