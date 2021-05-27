newsbreak-logo
Calhoun County, IL

Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-02 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Calhoun County in southwestern Illinois Southwestern Madison County in southwestern Illinois East Central Franklin County in east central Missouri North Central Jefferson County in east central Missouri Saint Charles County in east central Missouri Saint Louis County in east central Missouri Saint Louis City in east central Missouri * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1239 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include St. Louis, O`Fallon, St. Charles, St. Peters, Florissant, Chesterfield, Wildwood, University City, Ballwin, Granite City, Wentzville, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, Hazelwood, Webster Groves, Ferguson, Arnold, Manchester, Creve Coeur and Overland.

alerts.weather.gov
