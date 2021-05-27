Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Major by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garfield; Major SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southeastern Major and southwestern Garfield Counties Until 115 PM CDT AT 1238 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Isabella, moving east at 55 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPHalerts.weather.gov