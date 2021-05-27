A rollover crash involving 4 vehicles kills one person (Shreveport, LA)

On Wednesday, one person lost their life following a rollover crash involving four vehicles in Shreveport, authorities said.

On arrival, first responders transported two people to Shreveport hospitals following the wreck in front of CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center. Shreveport firefighters had to remove one person from one of the vehicles. The person killed was not in the vehicle that rolled over.

The multi-vehicle accident on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at Millicent Way was reported at 9:18 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records reveal. It is not clear exactly what role each of the four vehicles had in how the accident took place.

Authorities on the scene did say an eastbound vehicle was speeding and “bouncing” cars when its driver lost control of that vehicle and collided with the vehicle that flipped over. East Bert Kouns remains closed down in that area and drivers are being urged to avoid the affected area. Initially, seven Fire Department and a half dozen police units responded to the crash scene, dispatch records indicate.

An investigation is underway.

May 27, 2021