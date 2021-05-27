Cancel
Affidavit: 2 police informants ID suspects at Portland riot

By Zane Sparling
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XuL1N_0aDcATPv00 Probable cause statements filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court say the informants watched multiple suspects smash windows.

Portland Police Bureau officers largely stayed out of sight during a protest that turned into a riot Tuesday evening, May 25 — but the cops say they were able to pick out and arrest those involved in the destruction regardless.

Court documents shed some light on those targeted arrests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBYe5_0aDcATPv00 At least two police informants infiltrated the black-clad crowd that gathered downtown on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death, with one taking photographs and another trailing a young man as he allegedly smashed windows at a Starbucks coffee shop.

Jarrid Bailey Huber, 21, now faces one count each of first-degree arson, riot, attempt to commit a felony and second-degree criminal mischief, as well as two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, while several other charges are not being pursued.

Authorities say he also helped set fire to a dumpster that melted into a plastic puddle outside the county jail and police headquarters.

"Informant #1 described seeing the defendant pushing the dumpster up against the building and set materials in the dumpster on fire. Informant #1 described the defendant's clothing in detail ... and provided Detective Hopper with photographs of the fire," the affidavit reads, referring to Huber as the defendant.

"Informant #2 then followed the defendant (and) observed the defendant spray painting anarchist symbols on buildings and breaking out multiple large windows with the base of a cyclone fence," the document continues.

Court documents say Huber also attempted to break windows at City Hall and a Nordstrom department store. Huber allegedly admitted to some of those actions in an interview with Detective Meredith Hopper and allowed her to search his backpack, where the clothing described by the informant was found, per the affidavit.

Huber's arrest, like all but one of the five that happened that night, occurred away from the main protest column as those who were to be arrested likely attempted to slip away from the crowd.

Multnomah County prosecutors are not pursing charges against one of the five arrested persons. No probable cause affidavit is on file in the case involving Jacob Myers, a homeless man who is now facing extradition to California.

A probable cause affidavit filed after Elizabeth Sue Hall, 29, was arrested for riot and second-degree criminal mischief says one confidential informant watched her paint graffiti and break out windows at City Hall. The probable cause affidavit for Emery Hall, 30, who is facing similar charges, does not mention an informant.

The Police Bureau's internal procedures define an informant as "an individual working for a member (of the bureau) in an undercover status."


