Dreamers and DACA

In Friday “Office Hours,” experts and advocates discussed recent asylum, refugee and immigration policy developments – the end of Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) , the dedicated docket plan by the Biden administration, and the need to end Title 42; the upcoming 9th anniversary of DACA on June 15th and the building pressure to make DACA permanent; the need to airlift Afghans who served with U.S. forces to safety and resettlement in America; the ploy by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to use kids as pawns in a political game; the need for Democrats to go big and pass legislation that legalizes millions without letting bad faith Republicans delay and obstruct such a breakthrough; and the importance of Vice President Kamala Harris’s trip to Mexico and Central America to address the root causes of Central American migration.