Immigration

Dreamers and DACA

By Editor
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2012 President Barack Obama Signed the DACA Bill into legislation. It was designed as a temporary solution to the problems facing a segment of our population known as “Dreamers”. Dreamers are children of illegal immigrants who entered the United States before their sixteenth birthdays. DACA (Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals) gives 1.5 million individuals who entered the country illegally through no fault of their own, a way to avoid deportation and the opportunity to apply for a work permit. This program was presented as a first step for the Dreamers to take toward citizenship.

Person
Barack Obama
