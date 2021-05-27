The 50 Most Iconic Motorcycles of All Time
Motorcycles are iconic machines. They are equal parts simple and complex, mechanical interpretations of form meeting function — with attitude to spare. Whether it’s chrome glimmering in the sun, the artful engineering behind a single-sided swingarm or their ability to outrun just about anything, motorcycles are more than just simple transportation; they strangle attention. Ride one down the street and watch as babies point and smile mid-whimper, dogs chase joyfully, angsty teens fight the curling in the corners of their mouths, old biker types in leather nod with supreme comprehension.www.gearpatrol.com