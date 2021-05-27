South Florida restaurants: Now open, coming soon and closed

Got a tip for this weekly check on what’s happening in South Florida’s dining scene? Email Arlene Borenstein-Zuluaga at aborenstein@sunsentinel.com .

Now Open

CAO Bakery, Hallandale Beach

This Miami-grown franchise of Cuban bakeries, owned by Vicky Bakery scion Tony Cao, staged the grand opening of its 12th location on May 27. This outpost includes a drive-thru window and specializes in guava pastelitos, croquetas, empanadas, sandwiches, cakes and fresh-baked bread. 116 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.; 954-367-5524, CaoBakeryCafe.com

Miyi la Cubanita, Deerfield Beach

If not by name, you might recognize this Cuban eatery because of the large rooster statue placed outside its Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach locations. Now, there’s one more spot to grab their Cuban sandwiches, empanadas (beef, chicken or ham and cheese), and Latin pastries. 204 S Powerline Road; miyilacubanita.com/

Bang Shack, Hollywood

Owner Jason Hadley’s chicken-dip stall at the Yellow-Green Farmer’s Market was once spotlighted on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” and now Bang Shack is a brick-and-mortar fast-casual restaurant in downtown Hollywood. 120 S. 20th Ave.; 786-223-5395; thebangshack.com

Sushi By Bou Beach Club, Pompano Beach

The 10-seat sushi bar at Sushi By Bou Beach Club, an omakase-style restaurant from sushi master David Bouhadana, is now open at the the Marriott Residence Inn Pompano Beach. The rest of the 80-seat restaurant will open sometime in June. Other locations in New York, New Jersey, Chicago and Miami Beach, but this one will have a beachy vibe. 1350 Ocean Blvd.; sushibybou.com

Studio 404, Delray Beach

A new daiquiri bar in The Set neighborhood aims to revive West Atlantic Avenue, just east of I-95. The eatery opened in March and serves $2 tacos, $5 margaritas and colorful daiquiris in four flavors. There are also midnight brunches on Friday and Saturday nights . 404 W Atlantic Ave.; @studio404delray

Chick-fil-A, Davie

It will be more convenient to eat more chicken as a second Chick-fil-A opens in Davie. A Davie resident owns both fast-food locations and is looking to hire both full-time and part-time employees. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this location is drive-thru or carry out only from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Doors are closed on Sundays. You can follow their posts on Facebook and Instagram . 5700 South University Drive; chick-fil-a.com

Solluna, Fort Lauderdale

Former pan-Asian eatery Tsukuro has rebranded and is now Solluna, a seaside Mexican cantina specializing in breakfast tortas, jumbo margaritas, fish tacos and steak fajitas. 225 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.; 954-523-1407

Bombay Café, Oakland Park

This longtime traditional Indian restaurant on Andrews Avenue has moved farther east and replaced the former Inkanto Peruvian Cuisine. Bombay features tandoor-grilled meats, seafood, and vegan-friendly dishes and curries. 1672 E. Oakland Park Blvd.; 954-568-0600, Bombay-Cafe.com

PX Grill Mediterranean Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale

Kosher Mediterranean dishes including falafel, shawarma and gyros with a full bar, from the owners of Pita Express on Stirling Road. 3558 N. Ocean Blvd., pxgrill.com , 954-280-0050.

Lips, Fort Lauderdale

The drag queens are back for the first time since the pandemic shutdown. The venue reopened April 22, kicking off with “The Divas” on Thursday nights, Glitz & Glam every Friday and Saturday. There’s also Lips’ drag-a-licious Gospel Brunch on Sunday. Prix fixe menus are available and include cover charges (tax and gratuity not included). Capacity is limited. Reservations are required. 1421 E. Oakland Park Blvd.; 954-567-0987, lipsusa.com .

Botanic, Fort Lauderdale

Inside the new Goodland Hotel near Fort Lauderdale beach, Botanic serves breakfast and dinner, with lunch hours to be announced soon. “What we like to say is it’s South Florida [ingredients] with heavy Latino and Caribbean influences,” explains executive chef Rashaad Abdool. 2900 Riomar St., 954-908-7308, BotanicFL.com .

Plant Based Mafia, Palm Beach Gardens

The new Italian-style vegan restaurant offers dishes including Not Your Grandma’s Rigatoni, The Big Bambino and The Johnny Gleeson. Even if you like meat in your meatballs, owners say you won’t be disappointed. 7100 Fairway Drive, Palm Beach Gardens; 561-223-2432 , plantbasedmafia.com

Delray Beach Market

Florida’s largest food hall opened with 27 vendors, including Big T’s Deli, and wine, cheese and charcuterie bar called Cellar and Pantry, Ferdos Grill serving Mediterranean food, Salvo’s Pizzeria and Lovelee Bakeshop. At four stories with 150,000 square feet of vendor spaces and entertainment/demonstration areas, it can handle 2,000 visitors a day. 33 SE Third Ave., DelrayBeachMarket.com

Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats, Davie

This fast-growing Latin American chain, which aims to open 12 Florida locations in 2021 (Miramar and Miami Lakes are already open), debuted its Davie outpost on April 20. The restaurant, which comes from Miami-based Bocas Group, specializes in charcoal chicken, barbecue baby back ribs, empanadas, arepas and cachapas. 2258 S. University Drive, Davie; 954-530-6573, FranciscaRestaurant.com

Coming soon

Warren, Delray Beach

From Damn Good Hospitality CEO Jeff John, Warren will feature “American bistro with a world flair,” under the direction of Chef Jared Case, as well as more than 1,000 bottles of hard-to-find scotch and bourbon. 15084 Lyons Road, Delray Beach; WarrenDelray.com

Los Bocados, Boca Raton

Robby Bushman and Anthony Hoff’s former gas-station taqueria, which opened its first storefront in April in Parkland, is expanding again. Los Bocados’ second outpost, opening this July in a Boca Raton office park, will serve barbecue brisket tostadas and burritos. 980 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton; 7031 N. State Road 7, Parkland; 954-637-4984, LosBocados.com

Pig Beach BBQ, West Palm Beach

The first Florida outpost of this Brooklyn barbecue icon will open this June and dish smoked brisket and baby back ribs, cheddar-jalapeno sausage and homemade coleslaw. Pig Beach’s brisket-and-short-rib smash burger also won the People’s Choice and Best Dressed awards at South Beach Wine and Food Festival’s Burger Bash. 2400 S. Dixie Highway; PigBeachNYC.com

Foxy Brown, Fort Lauderdale

The intimate and unassuming downtown Fort Lauderdale favorite from Be Nice Restaurants group opens its new location on May 29. The restaurant is moving to the former Good Spirits space and will have more parking, a bigger bar and larger outdoor patio. The popular weekend brunch will continue. 476 N. Federal Highway; 754-200-4236, MyFoxyBrown.com

RGS Brazilian Steakhouse, Pompano Beach

This all-you-can-eat Brazilian eatery replaces the former Burgers & Suds location on McNab Road. Gauchos (carvers) will serve cuts of beef, pork, chicken, lamb and Brazilian sausage straight from the grill. There will also be a buffet of salads and hot items to accompany. 360 E. Mcnab Road; 954-889-4669, rgssteakhouse.com

Kraft Bistro Deli, Fort Lauderdale

This bistro and deli from first-time restaurateur Paul Hugo is expected to open June 1 in the former location of Brown Dog Eatery . 2701 E. Oakland Park Blvd.

Hamburger Mary’s, Wilton Manors

This drag-themed restaurant known for over-the-top hamburgers, hand-cut fries and queens who perform and mingle with the crowd, will debut in June on Wilton Drive, replacing the space formerly occupied by Rumors Bar & Grill. 2426 Wilton Drive; HamburgerMarys.com

Andrew’s Diner, Fort Lauderdale

After changing ownership twice since the pandemic began, Andrews Diner has moved off Andrews Avenue and onto Cypress Creek Road, where it will replace the former Duffy’s Diner when it reopens in June. The longtime Greek greasy spoon is best known for dishing gyro omelets and spinach pie, and for appearing on Food Network’s “American Diner Revival” in 2016. 925 NE 62nd St.

No Man’s Land, Fort Lauderdale

Restaurateur Memphis Garrett will turn his fast-casual Poke House into a ghost kitchen and convert the space into a No Man’s Land, a cocktail parlor and lounge. Opening in June, the lounge will offer a 10-item menu of small shareable plate dishes. 666 Federal Highway. NoMansLandFTL.com .

Lynora’s, Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton

An Italian mother’s cooking is the inspiration behind the eatery expected to expand to a total of six locations between Palm Beach and Broward counties by the end of the year. The Abbenante family’s brand of traditional Italian recipes over the past 35 years includes dishes such as tagliolini alla carbonara, linguine alle vongole and cannelloni al forno. The Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale locations are expected to open by year’s end. 2364 N. Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale; Uptown Boca plaza, 9560 Glades Rd., Suite 180; Lynoras.com

Mystic Lobster Rolls, Boca Raton

A beachside eatery boasting whole Maine lobster rolls with no fillers. The restaurant, founded in New Jersey, is also bringing its lobster bisque and lobster mac-n-cheese down to South Florida. Owners say doors will open in May. 771 E Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton; mysticlobsterrolls.com

Divieto, Coral Springs

Italian for “prohibition,” Divieto aims to takes diners back to the roaring ’20s in a new 5,907 square foot space expected to open at the end of the year. This is the restaurant’s fourth Florida location serving scratch-made Italian dishes, thin crust pizzas and era-inspired cocktails. 2729 N. University Drive; divietoristorante.com

Grampa’s Bagel Bakery Deli Café, Dania Beach

New York bagel-shop veterans Mark Fried (Bagel Boys Café) and Marc Goldberg (Goldberg’s Famous Bagels) plan to rebrand this 64-year-old bakery – closed since the beginning of the pandemic – as a New York-style deli serving New York water bagels, rugelach, housemade corned-beef brisket and other diner classics. Opening in May. 17 SW First Ave., Dania Beach

Closed

Historic Dockers, Dania Beach

Since 1947 this waterfront dining destination inside Cozy Cove marina offered boaters, locals and tourists an at-home vibe with coastal fare. Extreme staffing shortages however closed the restaurant, according to an announcement on their Facebook page. The post also said they will be consolidating the team with their sister restaurant, Historic Downtowners in Fort Lauderdale, though they hope to reopen the Dania Beach location if they can secure the right staffing. 318 N Federal Highway; 954-925-5962 , historicdockers.com

Texas De Brazil, Fort Lauderdale

Endless servings of meat at this Brazilian steakhouse have come to an end. The location across from the Galleria Mall has permanently closed. 2457 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, texasdebrazil.com

Cypress Nook, Pompano Beach

Ilsa Wettengel’s waterfront yellow cottage serving tradition German fare on the McNab Road Bridge since 1979 will permanently close June 1 after the owner sold the restaurant to the city of Pompano Beach. The city this summer plans to demolish the building to raise the McNab Road Bridge, and Wettengel, who is in her 80s, will retire. 201 E. McNab Road; 954-781-3464, CypressNook.com

Troy’s Barbeque, Boca Raton

After two years, Troy’s Barbeque has pulled out of Boca Raton. The original Boynton Beach location (1920 S Federal Highway) remains open, and coming soon is a new West Palm Beach restaurant (3950 Georgia Ave). 1198 N. Dixie Highway, Boca Raton; BBQTroys.com.

Madisons New York Bar & Grill Restaurant, Boca Raton

The upscale steak and seafood restaurant was sold after seven years to New York based Gallagher’s Steakhouse. 2006 NW Executive Center Circle

C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, Lake Worth

After six years, the kitchen and bar closed May 23 “due to the unfortunate inability to reach an agreement with landlords,” according to a statement from Damn Good Hospitality. 522 Lucerne Ave., 561-318-5637, cwslw.com

Fat Boyz Barbecue, Coral Springs

Owner-pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones closed his Coral Springs outpost to zero fanfare, farewells or even final plates of Southern-style smoked ribs and brisket, though he plans to keep his remaining Fort Lauderdale open. 6192 W. Sample Road, Coral Springs; 954-415-4810, FatBoyzBarbecue.com

Patio Delray, Delray Beach

This upscale seafood eatery with a tropical, pet-friendly patio will permanently close after its final dinner service on April 17, owner Lily Buchheit confirms. The restaurant opened a decade ago and features Maine lobster, seafood pot pie and homemade desserts. 800 Palm Trail, Delray Beach; 561-279-0880

Eddie’s Thai, Cooper City

A loyal following could not save Eddie Watana’s upscale Thai restaurant , the offspring of his family’s Sukhothai in Fort Lauderdale. He said a bankruptcy filing pre-COVID nearly ended his restaurant but the pandemic was the “final nail in the coffin.” 2571 N. Hiatus Road, Cooper City .

Franco & Vinny’s, Fort Lauderdale

This iconic Italian restaurant nicknamed the Pizza Shack, open since 1971 near Fort Lauderdale Beach, closed April 25, prompted by owner Vincenzo Esposito’s decision to retire at age 79. 2884 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-9522, FrancoandVinnys.com