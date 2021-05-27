newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

AT&T WarnerMedia CEO Kilar says he does not plan to step down this year -source

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wkpM9_0aDcAJpt00

(Reuters) - Jason Kilar, chief executive of AT&T Inc’s WarnerMedia unit, said during an internal meeting on Thursday that he does not plan to step down from his role this year, according to a source familiar with the matter.

AT&T announced last week that it would spin off its media assets and merge it with Discovery Inc, ending the wireless carrier’s ambitious foray into media, and raising questions about Kilar’s future at the company.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kilar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#Ceo#Warnermedia#Ceo#Media Company#At T Inc#Warnermedia#Discovery Inc#Wireless#Carrier#Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Evonik to extend CEO contract until 2027 - sources

BERLIN, May 28 (Reuters) - German chemicals company Evonik will extend the contract of its Chief Executive Christian Kullmann until 2027, people familiar with matter told Reuters. Kullmann, whose contract is expiring in May 2022, was Evonik’s chief strategy officer before becoming the CEO in 2017. He has made the...
BusinessNewsTimes

WarnerMedia Chief Jason Kilar Says He's Staying at Company Through 2022

With speculation swirling about Jason Kilar’s potential exit from WarnerMedia — given the conglomerate’s looming combo with Discovery — the CEO told staffers at a town hall meeting Thursday that he plans to stay with the company at least through next year. “My plan and my focus is to remain...
Businessbobfm.co.uk

Jeff Bezos steps down as CEO of Amazon in July

Amazon revealed in February that Jeff Bezos would step down as CEO during the third quarter of this year. After all, the certification will be passed earlier than it is announced, with Andy Gacy taking office on July 5th. The date was specially chosen by the current CEO. Jeff Bezos...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Vivint Founder, CEO Todd Pedersen to step down

Vivint Smart Home Inc. said Monday that Chief Executive Todd Pedersen will step down from his role, once a successor has been found. Pedersen, who also founded the company, will remain on the integrated smart home company's board of directors. Pedersen founded the company in 1999 as APX Alarm, then rebranded the company to Vivint in 2010. "I have decided that after 20 years of building a successful company, it is time for me to pursue my other entrepreneurial goals and devote myself to those investments and businesses," Pedersen said. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has tumbled 35.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 10.6%.
MLBPosted by
Front Office Sports

AT&T CEO Talks Details of $130B WarnerMedia Merger

Is AT&T spinning off WarnerMedia and merging it with Discovery to balance its books, or to create a company that can compete in the global streaming wars?. AT&T CEO John Stankey cited both reasons as key motivators for the move that will create the world’s next streaming giant. “The new...
Businessthestreamable.com

AT&T CEO Says WarnerMedia Sale Necessary to “Unleash” Media Assets

AT&T CEO John Stankey declared Monday morning that HBO Max would not be where it is today without WarnerMedia being a part of the media giant. Stankey’s statement came during a virtual appearance at J.P. Morgan’s 49th annual Technology, Media and Communications Conference. His declaration came despite the fact that HBO Max won’t be under the AT&T umbrella for much longer, following last week’s announcement of the blockbuster $43 million merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery that’s expected to close around the middle of 2022.
Behind Viral VideosNY Daily News

TikTok’s co-founder announces he will step down as CEO

The CEO and co-founder of TikTok’s parent company ByteDance announced he will be resigning from his current role and take on another role by the end of this year. In a letter to employees, Zhang Yiming said that his fellow co-founder Rubo Liang will be assuming the role of CEO. Liang most recently was the head of ByteDance’s Human Resources department.
BusinessPosted by
CNN

ByteDance CEO is stepping down

Zhang Yiming, who founded Tiktok owner ByteDance in Beijing nine years ago, announced that he would transition to a new role at the company at the end of this year. CNN’s Paul R. La Monica reports.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

ByteDance CEO Is The Third Chinese Tech Billionaire To Step Down In Recent Years

In a surprise announcement on Thursday, billionaire ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming said he will be stepping down from the CEO job by the end of the year, when he’ll transition to a new role at the Chinese social media giant. Best known for his company’s short-video app TikTok and news aggregation app Toutiao, Zhang, who’s just 37 years old, is the latest Chinese tech billionaire to step away from his company in recent years.
Behind Viral Videostechstartups.com

Founder of TikTok owner ByteDance to step down as CEO because he lacked the social skills to be an ideal manager; “I’m not very social,” Zhang Yiming says

In a surprise announcement to employees on Thursday, first reported by Reuters and later disclosed by the company, Zhang Yiming announced he will step down as CEO of TikTok-owner ByteDance, saying he lacked the social skills to be an ideal manager. Zhang said the change would enable him “to have...
Businessmakeuseof.com

AT&T Is Merging WarnerMedia With Discovery

The US carrier AT&T has announced a plan to spin off its WarnerMedia division and merge it with Discovery in a major transaction worth a reported $438 billion. The massive deal will give WarnerMedia parent AT&T $43 billion in a combination of cash, debt securities, and WarnerMedia’s retention of certain debt. The deal follows a similar move from Verizon Media, which just recently announced a $5 billion deal with Apollo Management to sell its Yahoo and AOL properties.
Businessmediapost.com

Kilar Reportedly Negotiating WarnerMedia Exit

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has hired a legal team to negotiate his exit, now that the company is merging with Discovery Inc. and the combined company is to be led by the latter’s current CEO, David Zaslav, according to TheNew York Times and other reports. Kilar was kept in the...