France reports 3,206 people in intensive care units with COVID-19

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
PARIS (Reuters) - France on Thursday reported that the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 fell by 124 to 3,206, while the overall number of people in hospital with the disease fell by another 652 to 17,941.

The health ministry also reported 13,933 new virus infections, taking the total to 5.63 million, an increase of 1.2% compared with a week ago, when the total was revised down by nearly 350,000 cases to weed out double counting of people who have been tested several times.

The seven-day moving average of new cases, which set a high of more than 42,000 in mid-April, fell further to 9,583, remaining below 10,000 for the second day in a row.

France registered 142 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, a lower number than on Wednesday but higher than a week ago. The total COVID-19 death toll now stands at more than 109,000.

