newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Libyan townsfolk hope unity rule will end their isolation

By Ahmed Elumami
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIlWG_0aDcA8D900

BANI WALID, Libya (Reuters) - In Libya’s Bani Walid, flags of ousted autocrat Muammar Gaddafi still fly in some places and streets are ragged with neglect, but its residents have new hope for their town and country.

During a recent visit by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, head of a new unity government, people waved olive branches as his armoured motorcade passed through the town, which has long been isolated by political disputes. Children raised two fingers in a ‘v’ for victory and peace.

Dbeibeh was appointed in March, sworn in by Libya’s divided parliament after his selection via a U.N. talks process, a step widely seen as offering the best chance for peace in years - slender though it might be.

His interim government replaced two warring administrations in eastern and western areas, and has brought an array of factional and regional interests into positions of power or patronage.

It still faces huge challenges, including myriad armed groups on the ground, mistrust between communities and disputes over access to oil wealth.

Those problems were evident in Bani Walid, where the legacy of a decade of fighting, isolation and division is carved into potholed streets and scorched, bullet-pocked buildings.

“The city is marginalised and isolated and needs a lot of support,” said Abdel Fattah Jabara, a teacher and coffee maker in the city centre.

As Dbeibeh’s column rolled into Bani Walid last week, the presence of the armoured vehicles of the Tripoli-based “444 Brigade” forces protecting him and government ministers underscored fears of violence.

The fighters, wearing uniforms and balaclavas, had taken over every checkpoint from Tripoli’s suburbs to the outskirts of Bani Walid.

When Libyans rose against Gaddafi in a 2011 NATO-backed revolt, Bani Walid was a stronghold for the ousted leader. A year later, it fought off forces angered at the protection townsfolk gave a fighter accused of abuses.

Those battles began Bani Walid’s decade of isolation - cut off from the main factions that had ruled most of Libya from the capital Tripoli and the eastern city of Benghazi.

Some buildings still have shell holes. Windows are shattered. Walls show scorch marks. At the town entrance, Libya’s pre-revolution green flag flutters on a pedestal. A poster of Gaddafi shows on a billboard.

Roads are unpaved or full of holes. Weeds grow in abandoned buildings’ doorways and algae-covered pools of sewage stagnate near some apartment blocks.

‘WE NEED URGENT SUPPORT’

Dbeibeh is the first leading government figure to travel the 180 hot kilometres (112 miles) from Tripoli into the hills of Bani Walid for almost a decade.

His unity government has papered over internal problems with largesse - using Libya’s oil revenues to award contracts, repair infrastructure and start projects.

In a carpet factory known before 2011 for high-quality natural wool products, spider webs and dust shroud idle spinning machines that stretch into the darkness. Only a few still operate.

“The factory needs support,” said Fatima Masoud, 50, who has worked there for 20 years. “There is nothing in the city that can provide good salaries.”

Dbeibeh promised a 70% pay increase for workers and money for upgrades, saying: “Bani Walid will not be an arena for war... We will create job opportunities for young people.”

The focus on spending risks leave the unity government vulnerable as the eastern-based parliament challenges its budget, political analysts say.

The opportunity for patronage and wealth could also discourage Dbeibeh from keeping his commitment to hold elections for a permanent government to replace his own, they say.

But in Bani Walid, people welcomed Dbeibeh’s visit.

“It’s almost lifeless in the city. We need urgent support,” said one resident, Ali Abulqader, at a students’ graduation ceremony attended by the prime minister.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muammar Gaddafi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libyans#Political Violence#Political Groups#War#U N#Eastern#444 Brigade#Nato#Unity#Isolation#Tripoli#Mistrust#Political Disputes#Country#Elections#Myriad Armed Groups#Parliament#Government Ministers#Abuses#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Related
Middle Eastme-confidential.com

Qatar voices support for Libyan unity government

Qatar Sunday expressed support to Libya’s interim and unity government tasked to lead the oil-rich African country to democratic elections scheduled in December. Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Qatar’s top diplomat and deputy Prime Minister met with Libyan authorities following arrival in capital Tripoli. “We support the UN-sponsored political...
Immigrationrecordpatriot.com

Libyan official says EU help needed to tackle migrant route

CAIRO (AP) — Securing Libya's southern borders is a priority for the country's transitional government as it aims to stem the flow of illegal migrants setting off from its shores, Libya’s interim foreign minister said Friday. Najla al-Manqoush made the statements in a press conference following meetings with Foreign Minister...
PoliticsUN News Centre

UN Security Council welcomes Somali agreement on prompt and peaceful elections

The Security Council welcomed the agreement reached on Thursday by the Somali federal government and the federal member states leaders on the implementation of the 17 September Electoral Model. In a press statement released Friday night, the 15 members of the council commended the country’s leaders for putting first “Somalia’s...
Worldworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Turkey plans logistics base in Libya to revitalise region

Turkey is in negotiation with Libyan government on the technical details of establishing a logistics base in Libya, Turkey’s Daily Sabah reported a high-level trade official saying,. - Advertisement - The base is expected to benefit the war-torn country as well as the rest of the North African region by...
Politicswcn247.com

Turkey's foreign minister Cavusoglu begins visit to Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has begun his trip to Greece with an unofficial visit to the northeastern province of Thrace, where most of Greece’s Muslim minority resides. The official part of Cavusoglu’s trip will take place Monday morning, when he will meet with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He and Dendias will also have an informal dinner later Sunday. Greek officials view the visit as preparing a meeting between Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in mid-June, on the sidelines of a NATO summit.
Immigrationdallassun.com

UNHCR calls for orderly release of detained asylum seekers

Tripoli [Libya], May 29 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Friday called for the orderly release of asylum seekers detained in Libya. "There are an estimated 5,097 asylum seekers and migrants detained across LibyaUNHCR calls for their orderly release," UNHCR Libya tweeted. Nearly 10,000 illegal migrants...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tumult in Turkey: Political instability within the Erdogan Government

As the Kobani trials move forward, political and economic tensions are increasing within the government of President Erdogan, writes Yanis Iqbal. ON 20 MAY 2021, gaoled Kurdish politician Gültan Kışanak criticised Turkish prosecutors, warning of "a political coup" as she defended herself in an Ankara courtroom. All this happened as part of the Kobani case - the biggest political trial in modern Turkish history, with 108 leading People's Democratic Party (HDP) officials and parliamentarians facing multiple life sentences as a 3,350-page case file indicts them on 38 counts of homicide.
Politicswkzo.com

Myanmar junta seeks to prolong rule with Suu Kyi party ban – unity govt

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s military junta is seeking to prolong its rule by banning Aung San Suu Kyi’s political party, an official in the shadow government said on Friday, responding to media reports that the party would be dissolved for alleged vote fraud. “The announcement that the junta’s obedient electoral commission...
Public Health101.9 KELO-FM

COVID-19 kills 32 members of Congo’s parliament

KINSHASA (Reuters) – Thirty-two members of parliament in the Democratic Republic of Congo, or about 5% of the total, have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the vice president of the National Assembly said. Even as Congo, like many other African countries, has officially reported relatively few...
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Albania parliament committee recommends impeaching president

An Albanian parliamentary committee issued a report Friday recommending that the country’s president be impeached for violating the constitution and fired. The investigative committee concluded that President Ilir Meta violated 16 articles of the constitution. The report said the alleged breaches occurred before Albania’s April 25 general election when Meta “openly campaigned against the governing party at a time when the people conceive his role as a unifying one.”
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Ashkenazi Returns from Egypt: The Circle of Peace is Expanding; But Palestinian Authority Incitement is an Obstacle

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi returned late Sunday afternoon from Cairo, where he met with his Egyptian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, at Tahrir Palace, the official guest house of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry. Ashkenazi expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s historic role in the breakthrough for peace between Israel and...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Conversation UK

Syrian election: Bashar al-Assad wins with 95% of votes as world watches in disbelief

The least surprising news of the week from Syria is that Bashar al-Assad has won another seven-year term with 95% of the votes – an increase on the 89% he won in 2014. Officials said 78.6% of eligible voters, or more than 13.5 million people, cast their ballots in the election on May 26. But western critics have pointed out this is highly unlikely, given that so much of the electorate lives in areas under the control of rebels or Kurdish-led troops, where the vote wasn’t held.
Worldqatar-tribune.com

Paris threatens to withdraw troops if radical Islamism grows in Mali

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would consider withdrawing troops from Mali if he saw growing tendencies towards radical Islamism following the recent coup, he said in comments published on Sunday. Mali’s president and prime minister were forced to resign from their positions earlier this week, after being detained in...