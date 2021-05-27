newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau trade barbs on social media

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ilSR_0aDc9woc00

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau raised the temperature of their simmering feud over social media.

The feud dates back to the 2019 Northern Trust, when Koepka was among multiple PGA Tour players to openly criticize DeChambeau for slow play. DeChambeau later took public issue with Koepka’s physique, to which the latter noted that he is also carrying the weight of four major championships.

Fast forward to video released Monday that showed Koepka rolling his eyes as DeChambeau walked behind him during a Golf Channel interview that never aired from the PGA Championship. Two days later, the two took to Twitter to register shots at the other after DeChambeau -- and not Koepka -- was announced to team with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against Phil Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady in The Match charity golf tournament on July 6.

“Sorry bro @AaronRodgers12,” Koepka wrote, with the tweet seemingly directed as a shot that Rodgers was paired with DeChambeau.

DeChambeau didn’t let that tweet go unnoticed and fired his shot directly at Koepka.

“@BKoepka It’s nice to be living rent free in your head!” he wrote.

Mickelson provided an awkward response to perhaps lighten the mood -- albeit at Koepka’s expense. Mickelson won the PGA Championship by two strokes, with Koepka finishing in a tie for second place with South African Louis Oosthuizen.

“I feel like I’m in the middle of something and should step aside. (Except they want the CURRENT PGA champ:)” Mickelson tweeted.

--Field Level Media

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The 2019 Northern Trust#Pga Tour#Golf Channel#Green Bay Packers#Tampa Bay Buccaneers#South African#Golf Tournament#Quarterback#July#Slow Play#Weight#Eyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Golf
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
San Diego, CAmilwaukeesun.com

Phil Mickelson receives special exemption into US Open

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson has received a rare special exemption into the 121st US Open, where he will try to complete a career Grand Slam, the US Golf Association said on Friday. The 50-year-old American left-hander has never won the US Open but has finished second a record six...
Golfthespun.com

Phil Mickelson Reportedly Accepts Special Invitation To Play In U.S. Open

Despite failing to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Open this June, five-time major winner Phil Mickelson will be in the field for the one major he’s never won. On Friday, Mickelson announced that he has accepted a special invitation to play at Torrey Pines. He cited his long-standing desire to win the U.S. Open as a major reason for accepting the invitation.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Brooks Koepka: What's in the bag of the four-time major champion?

Brooks Koepka has had injury difficulties in 2021, but it didn't stop him from winning the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February. The man from Florida showed he still has a killer instinct when in contention, an instinct which was shown in 2015 when he won his first PGA Tour title at the same tournament.
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
Mckinney, TXWTOP

Matsuyama returns at Nelson, 1st event since winning Masters

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama has the simple goal of getting his game back in shape at the AT&T Byron Nelson, his first tournament since becoming the first Japanese player to win the Masters. Local favorite Jordan Spieth didn’t intend to be away just as long but ended up...
GolfBirmingham Star

Brooks Koepka: I'm 'months ahead of schedule'

Brooks Koepka isn't ready to declare himself fully healed from his right knee injury, however he did say Wednesday that he is trending in the right direction. "It's dramatically better than it was at Augusta," Koepka said, per the Golf Channel. "I feel like the strength is getting there. The mobility is getting there. I'm ahead of schedule -- a long ways ahead of schedule of where I should be at this point, so I'm very pleased."
GolfPosted by
Outsider.com

Paige Spiranac Sounds Off After Phil Mickelson Wins 2021 PGA Championship

On Sunday, Paige Spiranac was just as enamored with Phil Mickelson’s historic PGA Championship victory as everyone else who tuned in. At 50 years old, Mickelson became the oldest golfer in history to win a major tournament on the PGA Tour. He won his sixth major at Kiawah Island this afternoon, which broke a record that’s been in place since 1968. Previous record-holder Julius Boros also won the PGA Championship, but at 48 years old.
NFLDigital Courier

Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau facing Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson in golf match sets off social media battle

HELENA, Mont. — The next edition of The Match will feature PGA stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau along with NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The celebrity fundraising competition will be held at the Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana on Tuesday, July 6 and will be televised on TNT starting at 4 p.m. CDT, Turner Sports announced Wednesday.
SportsGolf Digest

AT&T Byron Nelson 2021 picks: It’s Will Zalatoris or bust at TPC Craig Ranch

There is nothing more dangerous than a consensus bet. There’s also nothing as rewarding as a consensus bet that hits. Ultimately, you have to decide which side of history you want to be on. The negative, “I called the missed cut!” side, or the positive vibes only, full team celebration side. Personally, we prefer the latter.
Dallas, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Rory McIlroy bumps Brooks Koepka out of top 10

Rory McIlroy climbed back into the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings following his first win in 18 months, and knocked Brooks Koepka out of that group in the process. McIlroy's one-shot victory at the Wells Fargo Championship vaulted him up six spots to No. 7 after having fallen to his lowest ranking in a decade. Koepka, who missed the cut at the Masters in his only event since a March knee procedure, fell two spots to No. 12.
Golfsportsbettingdime.com

2021 PGA Championship Odds and Picks

The 103rd PGA Championship from Kiawah Island, SC tees off Thursday, May 20th. Rory McIlroy is the +1100 favorite over Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm. We’ve narrowed down the golfers with the best chance of emerging victorious and provided the best value bets below. The second major of 2021 heads...
GolfGolf Channel

Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka set to make first starts since Masters

Hideki Matsuyama is set to make his first PGA Tour start since winning the Masters Tournament at next week’s AT&T Byron Nelson. The current world No. 14 will be joined by a handful of big names at TPC Craig Ranch, according to Friday’s field list. Brooks Koepka, who turned 31...
Golfusgamblingsites.com

AT&T Byron Nelson Odds: Bryson DeChambeau Favored to Win

Some of golf’s best talents will be attending the AT&T Byron Nelson at the TPC Craig Ranch course in McKinney, Texas. The tournament is slated to kick off on Thursday, May 13 and conclude on Sunday, May 16. It is also the final stop on the PGA Tour ahead of next week’s 2021 PGA Championship.
GolfBradenton Herald

Momentum for McIlroy, few others going into PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy knows as well as anyone how quickly fortunes can change in golf. Until winning at his happy hunting ground of Quail Hollow last week, McIlroy had gone 18 months without winning anywhere, the second-longest dry spell of his career. Now he's the betting favorite for the PGA Championship, which starts next Thursday at Kiawah Island.