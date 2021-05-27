Bugatti has already spent 65,000 hours on La Voiture Noire and is said to be the most exclusive car in history
Despite the introduction of the most expensive car in the world in 2019, the automaker has not yet completed its development, which has already spent an incredibly long time. The Bugatti La Voiture Noire, the most expensive new car in the world currently, was introduced to the world during the Geneva Motor Show in 2019. As the automaker reported at the time, it was a production intended for a hitherto undisclosed owner, inspired by the lost Bugatti 57 SC Atlantic Jean Bugatti.www.pakistanchristian.tv