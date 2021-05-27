Cancel
Fort Mohave, AZ

Valley View Wound Care Unit opens

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce helped celebrate the grand opening of Valley View’s Wound Care Unit in Fort Mohave last week. Valley View Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center provides specialized treatment for chronic or non-healing wounds, which can lead to lower quality of life and sometimes amputation. Among those attending and pictured are Wound Care Market Program Director Joely Fish, Chamber Ambassadors, Board Members, and staff including Ellen Brown, Terri Sponder, Juan Lizarraga, Nicole Diaz, Patty Stewlow, Melody DuMouchel, Tristan Johnson, Yvette Pursley, Todd Levitt, John Hassett, Katrina Faulks, and Mary Schramm. Also pictured are Andrea Head, Jill Adison, Reid Stordahl, Heather Zuchowski, Amy Stipa and Chris Chavanau. The office is located at 1520 Hammer Lane Ste 105, Fort Mohave, AZ 86426 and is open Monday through Friday 8:00am – 4:30pm. For more information, please call 928-788-3640 or visit the website at www.valleyviewmedicalcenter.net.

Fort Mohave, AZ
Ellen Brown
