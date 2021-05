All the excitement and tradition of the Silver Spurs Rodeo will be back in Osceola County at the Silver Spurs Arena on June 4 – 5! Rodeo fans will be treated to seven of rodeo’s traditional events: bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, women’s barrel racing, steer wrestling, and team roping. Plus, for the first time at the Silver Spurs Rodeo, there will be a breakaway roping event! Breakaway roping is a variation of calf roping where the calf is roped but not tied. As soon as the rope breaks off their saddle, the clock is stopped. This is the second Silver Spurs Rodeo event for the women of rodeo, the first being barrel racing.