Red Magic 6R launched – Snapdragon 888 & Quad Cameras

The Android Freak, 5 hours agoRedmi K40 Pro Plus. Thanks. Yeah, that one has a decent main sensor alright but as a successor to last year's top model in the K30 series (the k30 pro zoom) I still view it as a downgrade. The k30 pro zoom had 3x zoom with OIS, the main imx686 with OIS and a 13 mp ultrawide. On paper the k40 pro+ should be better in lowlight but that's about it. Although the ISP will make a difference it's also still basically the same camera setup they put on midrangers like the Redmi Note 9 pro 5g. Personally, think the mi10s is a better option than the k40pro+ camera wise and it's slightly cheaper. Also has the added benefit of the top speakers on a phone (at least for a phone that is not labelled as a gaming phone).