After a Year of Protests What’s Changed?

It's been one year since the tragic death of George Floyd. Floyd's murder sparked protests around the world as millions called for justice not only in his case but also for the countless other Black Americans who have been killed by police officers. Additionally, Floyd's death initiated the nation’s so-called reckoning with racial injustice and policing as millions of Americans vowed to "listen and learn" about systemic racism as well as their white privilege; companies released statements supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, made donations to racial justice organizations, and promised to ramp up diversity in hiring; and at all levels of government, politicians vowed to implement laws, proposals, and/or public directives to address police misconduct and systemic racism.