Wolfgang Van Halen spoke to The Washington Post about his penchant for facing his online detractors head on, never failing to fire back even harder against people that trash him, his music or his parents. Specifically, there was a Twitter user named FoodieAcademy who wrote Wolfgang after the multi-instrumentalist performed the song “Distance” with his band MAMMOTH WVH on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in February. “Don’t know your music well. … What I’ve heard … was a guitar solo that was one note. Boring & uninspired, and in a tribute to your legendary dad,” FoodieAcademy wrote, referencing VAN HALEN‘s iconic guitarist Eddie Van Halen. “I know he taught you better than that.”