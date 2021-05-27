Holuša thinks his legs will be stunned and will drive out the Olympics

A recent study by Leger Marketing has analyzed the reaction that Canadians and Americans have to the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. According to the results, just 35% of people in Canada believe it is safe for Canadian athletes to compete in Tokyo, while 46% believe the conditions are not safe enough. Conversely, a much larger percent of Americans believe the conditions for the 2021 Olympics are safe, at 51%; just 22% are not satisfied with the current precautions.