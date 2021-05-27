Holuša thinks his legs will be stunned and will drive out the Olympics
For the indoor champion of the 2015 European Prague Championships, the last year marked by the coronavirus pandemic has been special. “In the spring, Olympic qualification was canceled, and the ranking stopped. So I assessed him at rest for the half year since athletics. Even with health problems that bothered me in the past, I wanted to give my body a break and not disturb it so much.” Hulosa explained in an interview with reporters. Thursday is “Relax Mentally”.www.pakistanchristian.tv