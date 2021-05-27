Kenan Thompson, Regé-Jean Page, Martin Freeman Weigh In On Showcasing New Shades of Masculinity on TV

This week on The Treatment, Elvis welcomes actor Kenan Thompson, who stars on “Saturday Night Live” and in the new sitcom “Kenan” on NBC. Thompson is an Emmy-winner for “Saturday Night Live” and its longest running cast member, currently in his 18th season on the sketch show. In their conversation, Thompson talks about how seriously he takes his comedic acting, both in sketch comedy and in his new sitcom. He says his work as a young actor on Nickelodeon was great preparation for his career now. And he talks about why he’s never tried to be a stand-up comedian.