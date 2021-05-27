Kenan Thompson, Regé-Jean Page, Martin Freeman Weigh In On Showcasing New Shades of Masculinity on TV
With allegations of abuse and inappropriate behavior against men emerging on a seemingly weekly basis in the news, men’s actions both at home and in the workplace are coming under much-needed scrutiny. Amid this increased attention, TV viewers were perhaps shocked by the arrival of a show like Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso,” which places a man who is as good as 24 karat gold at the center of the narrative.variety.com