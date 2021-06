The Urban Institute has recognized their staff’s union, the Urban Institute Employees Union, which is organized with the Nonprofit Professional Employees Union (NPEU). “The formation of our union is rooted in our commitment to improving the Urban Institute’s principles as a workplace and research institution,” said the UIEU organizing committee. “We are thrilled that Urban has voluntarily recognized the Urban Institute Employees Union and look forward to getting to the bargaining table to strengthen the voices of all workers at Urban and ensure that it is an inclusive and nurturing workplace for all its employees.” Follow the Urban Institute Employees Union and NPEU on Twitter for updates.