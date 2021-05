The Litecoin price is currently changing hands at $174.17 as the technical indicator Relative Strength Index (14) gets ready to cross 40-level. LTC/USD is currently trading at around $174 and once it manages to surpass the potential resistance of $200, the next target may be located at $230 where it touched a couple of weeks ago. However, a breach from here may send the price straight to around $120 as the last 48-hours surge is supported at the $150 support level. Therefore, if this level fails to hold strong, the Litecoin price could slip back below the lower boundary of the channel.