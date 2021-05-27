newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Video: Javy Baez steals run for Cubs on hilarious rundown play

By Steve DelVecchio
Posted by 
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez showed us a perfect example on Thursday of why you should never give up on a play. Baez was batting with two outs in the top of the third inning of his team’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He hit what appeared to be a routine ground ball to third, but it turned out to be anything but. Erik Gonzalez’s throw to first base was slightly off target and forced Will Craig off the bag. Knowing that Craig had to apply the tag, Baez stopped and began running in the other direction.

larrybrownsports.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Video#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Baez Home#Running#Pandemonium#Barstoolbigcat#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Chicago, ILthesportsbank.net

Javy Baez, Fernando Tatis an Inspiration to Illini SS Branden Comia

Shortstop Branden Comia graces the cover of Illinois Fighting Illini baseball’s 2021 record book. He’s one of the team’s top Major League Baseball Draft prospects and an Orland Park, IL native. A Carl Sandburg High School graduate, he hails from hard core White Sox country. Born and bred in Sox...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Complete game by Hendricks, Baez clutch HR carry Cubs to sweep

The law of baseball averages basically guaranteed the Cubs would lose this game. They headed into the seventh inning of Tuesday's doubleheader nightcap with a 1-0 lead. But it should have been so much more. They left the bases loaded in the fourth, squandered a leadoff triple by Anthony Rizzo in the fifth and loaded the bases with nobody out in the sixth and never scored.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Baez leaves game early with back tightness

Cubs shortstop Javy Baez left Saturday's game early due to some back tightness. Manager David Ross made several defensive replacements in the eighth inning and put Ildemaro Vargas to short. "He's got a little back stiffness that was bothering him kind of throughout the game," Ross said of Baez. "Popped...
BaseballPosted by
Daily Herald

Cubs' Bryant out with illness, Baez returns to lineupe

Kris Bryant was not in Wednesday's starting lineup against Cleveland. He left the previous night's game early due to feeling under the weather, which made it difficult to breathe. "He's just super under the weather, didn't sleep much last night," Ross said before the game. "Just not feeling good. I...
MLBchatsports.com

Javy Baez dazzles once again with magic act in Cubs’ win over the Pirates

PITTSBURGH – Javy Baez isn’t called “El Mago” for no reason and the Pirates learned the hard way in the Cubs’ 5-3 win. Baez has been known to do some amazing things on a field, but leave it to him to turn what would normally be an easy out into an adventure for an opposing defense.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs’ Javy Baez and Nico Hoerner becoming good as Gold up the middle

Javy Baez and Nico Hoerner haven’t been playing together long, but you can’t tell by watching them. The Cubs’ double-play combo has developed a natural chemistry in their short time together that is showing up on a nightly basis. Teams build their rosters to be strong defensively up the middle...
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: No Javy Baez or Anthony Rizzo vs. Max Scherzer

The Chicago Cubs have already guaranteed themselves at least a series split in this four-game series against the Nationals, but they’ll go for the win tonight. Unfortunately, they’ll do it without Anthony Rizzo, who is expectedly getting a day off after unexpectedly coming out of the game yesterday, and Javy Baez (who may just be getting a day off against a very tough righty?). Lineup follows.
MLBcubshq.com

WATCH: Javy Baez's 'El Mago' play set to Benny Hill music

'El Mago' was doing 'El Mago' things in the Cubs' 5-3 win over the Pirates on Thursday. Javy Baez hit a grounder to Pittsburgh Pirates' third baseman Erik Gonzalez that should have ended the top of the third inning. Instead, it resulted in a run scored by Willson Contreras and...
MLBcubshq.com

Chicago Cubs: David Ross on Amir Garrett's actions: "I think it's garbage"

The Cubs got the highly-contested 3-2 victory against the Reds on Sunday. During the eighth inning, Reds reliever Amir Garrett entered the ballgame and struck out Anthony Rizzo. Garrett immediately showed up Rizzo by cursing and showboating. Cubs shortstop Javy Baez saw Garrett's reaction, and he went beserk by giving...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Baseball card fever hits Cubs clubhouse

Baseball-card collecting is experiencing a major boom, and the excitement has reached the Cubs’ clubhouse. Outfielder Jake Marisnick helped introduce the hobby to his teammates, and guys now are gathering around as new boxes and packs are opened before games. ‘‘They are into some of the new basketball cards, baseball...
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Jason Heyward Is Back, But Javy Baez (Originally in the Lineup) Has Been Scratched

UPDATE: Javy Baez was originally in the lineup, but he’s been scratched with lower back tightness. The Cubs have one of their toughest pitching matchups of the season tonight, with Shane Bieber on the mound for Cleveland. He’s made seven starts already this season (all quality starts), with 77 strikeouts to just 15 walks in 48.1 IP. In fact, he’s struck out at least 8 batters in 19 straight starts dating back to the beginning of the 2020 season. That’d be a fun streak to break, eh?
MLBbleachernation.com

MLB Suspends Amir Garrett for SEVEN GAMES (But Only Fines Javy Baez) for the Benches-Clearing Incident on Saturday

As Brett reminded us just after the benches cleared on Saturday, the Cubs and Reds have a recent history of tumult, much of which revolves around Reds reliever Amir Garrett and Cubs shortstop Javy Báez. Those feelings crescendoed on Saturday, after Garrett struck out Anthony Rizzo, which resulted in both benches clearing (here are Báez’s comments on why he did what he did, if you’re interested).
MLBthespun.com

Davis Ross Reacts To Javy Baez’s “Magical” Play

MLB fans didn’t give Javy Baez the nickname “El Mago” for nothing. On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs shortstop left the crowd at PNC Park stunned because of a maneuver he pulled in the top of the third inning. Baez hit a routine ground ball to Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman...
MLBthesportsbank.net

Javy Baez Tricks Pirates into Making the Dumbest Play Ever (Video)

Was this brilliance by the Chicago Cubs’ Javy Baez? Maybe, or perhaps it’s just total bone-headedness on the part of the Pittsburgh Pirates. “THERE WERE TWO OUTS!” is a top trending term on Twitter right now, because the social media world of baseball fans just cannot believe what they just watched.