Oppo Reno 6 series goes official – Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro & Reno 6 Pro+
Following its half-yearly launch schedule, Oppo launched the successor of the Reno 5 series in China today. Just as in the case of the Reno 5 series, there are three phones under the Reno 6 series named the Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro & Reno 6 Pro+. These are the successors to the Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro, and Reno 5 Pro+ respectively. Oppo did not change much when it comes to the design of these phones as they resemble their predecessors a lot.droidholic.com