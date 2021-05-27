Oppo Reno 6 series goes official – Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro & Reno 6 Pro+

It's a bit early for customers to fill restaurants like they once did in the rosy days before the pandemic, but Dalvir Singh isn't waiting. The doors opened for his new Mountain Mikes Pizza in the Mira Loma Shopping Center less than 3 weeks ago. But as you've heard, hiring is a challenge. And a pizzeria can't get by on remote workers. It’s been rough start, and Mountain Mike’s doesn't feel fully open. Dalvir has been trying: "I had Indeed, Facebook, Instagram, I posted everywhere but it was really hard to find employees here."