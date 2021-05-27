Cancel
Oppo Reno 6 series goes official – Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro & Reno 6 Pro+

By Arvind Rana
droidholic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its half-yearly launch schedule, Oppo launched the successor of the Reno 5 series in China today. Just as in the case of the Reno 5 series, there are three phones under the Reno 6 series named the Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro & Reno 6 Pro+. These are the successors to the Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro, and Reno 5 Pro+ respectively. Oppo did not change much when it comes to the design of these phones as they resemble their predecessors a lot.

droidholic.com
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Oppo launches trio of Reno 6 phones coming early next month

Oppo is determined to continue churning out new phones at a rapid pace, and today, we’re getting a trio of intriguing devices. The Oppo Reno 6 family has been announced, which includes the Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and Reno 6 Pro+. While the design for all three models is...
Technologytechadvisor.com

Oppo Reno 6, 6 Pro and 6 Pro+ launch in China

Compared to one another, the base Reno 6 stands out visually as a result of its slab-sided design - reminiscent of Apple's iPhone 12 series (which itself calls back to the original iPhone 4). It's centred around a 6.4in Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display and runs on MediaTek's recently-announced mid-range-focussed 6nm Dimensity 900 chipset, which grants it 5G capabilities.
Cell Phoneshitnewsindustry.com

Oppo Reno 6 Series: Release Date, Specifications And Key Features!!!

The affordable and best version of Oppo Reno is all set for the release of its Oppo Reno 6 Varients. In respect to this, the company Oppo has made it official through their authentic social media. In the wake of the Oppo Reno 6 series launch, Oppo Reno 6, Oppo 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus are the outcomes.
