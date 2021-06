Bianca Andreescu announced her decision to withdraw from the Internationaux de Strasbourg following her second-round win over Maryna Zanevska, citing an abdominal injury. "Before anyone asks me anything else," she said during her post-match press conference, "I will be pulling out of my next match because I did feel a bit of an ab tear, just a little bit, but I don’t want to push it at all before the French Open. I don’t want to take any risks, so I’ll have to pull out. It’s nothing serious, though. It’s just a little discomfort."