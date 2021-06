Smoking is one of the largest preventable causes of disease that harms nearly every organ in your body. The effects of cigarettes and tobacco on health are widely known, but did you know the impact they can have on eye health and vision. The tobacco smoke generated by smoking has shown an increased risk of a number of eye disorders, not only in those who smoke but also in those who are frequently exposed to tobacco smoke. Do you like to know more about it? Then continue reading this full article derived from vistaclear reviews , to find how smoking can impact your eyes. Let's find out.