Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comanche County, TX

Comanche County Crime Stoppers

thecomanchechief.com
 17 days ago

On the night of May 17, a burglary occurred at a property located in the 1900 block of FM 679 in Duster, Texas. The suspects made entry into the residence via a locked door and proceeded to take an antique chair. No suspects have been identified at this time. If...

www.thecomanchechief.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Comanche, TX
County
Comanche County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Property Crime#Anonymous#Duster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Eastland; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Hamilton; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Lampasas; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Stephens; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise; Young FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Texas, northeast Texas, and south central Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Grayson, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Mills, Montague, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise, and Young. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains, and Van Zandt. In south central Texas, Milam and Robertson. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated higher amounts near 8 inches possible through Wednesday morning. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.