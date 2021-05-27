Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress review (2021)
The Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress is easily one of the best budget cooling mattresses around. It's comfortable and supportive, with effective temperature-regulation features that give it the edge over its all-foam rivals. More memory foam and better edge support would give it a higher score, but you get a lot for your money here. If you're looking for an affordable medium-firm memory foam mattress, there's a lot to like about the Cocoon Chill.www.tomsguide.com