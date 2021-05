BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – The Beale Fire Department and on-base Wildland Support Module will be conducting prescribed burns on base between May 27 and June 11. Approximately, 3,255 acres of prescribed burning is scheduled to take place between these dates with the most significant prescriptive burn occurring on June 5. During this burn, 2,175 acres will be targeted and smoke will be visible coming from Beale Air Force Base during this time period.