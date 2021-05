The City of Daytona Beach Shores will host an Armed Forces Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Shores Community Center, 3200 Bellemead Drive. The city will honor all those who serve in the Armed Forces. Guest speaker will be U.S. Army Brigadier Gen. (ret.) Ernie Audino. There will be a presentation of colors from the Vietnam Veterans of America, a salute to all of the men and women in uniform and music by DJ Dave.