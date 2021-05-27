Cancel
Xbox Series X restock update today: Track on Twitter, Walmart, GameStop and more

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Xbox Series X restock could make a comeback next week. With Memorial Day sales right around the corner, we're keeping extra vigilant should a retailer offer consoles over the upcoming holiday weekend. So far, GameStop and Best Buy have been the only retailers with Xbox Series X restock this week.

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
396K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

ShoppingGamespot

Best Memorial Day Sales 2021: GameStop, Walmart, Amazon, And More

Memorial Day sales are starting to kick off this week as the US holiday approaches once more, and you can count on being able to take advantage of steep discounts on games and peripherals, among other products. Though some Memorial Day sales won't kick off until Friday or even this coming Monday, many of the best deals are already live now, making Memorial Day a week-long affair for many retailers. For gamers, one of the biggest Memorial Day sales to check out is GameStop's, which has brought a slew of discounts on games, collectibles, and PC peripherals. You can also take advantage of Memorial Day deals at Walmart, Amazon, and more. We'll be updating this story throughout the week as more sales start to go live, but for now, check out the best discounts floating around ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Best Buy PS5 and Xbox Series X restock is rare for Monday – but it just happened

We rarely see Best Buy restock PS5 and Xbox Series X on a Monday, but according to our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, both consoles were in stock late in the morning today, May 24. Matt sends alerts as soon as US retailers are in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications, and TechRadar exclusively reported that neither the Sony nor the Microsoft console would be in stock Thursday and Friday of last week. It seems as if both were waiting for the new week. And now we know Monday is unpredictable for Best Buy restocks.
Video GamesCNET

Xbox Series X restock: Best Buy has a surprise restock. Who's next?

The Xbox Series X and Series S consoles continue to fly off digital shelves. On Monday, Best Buy restocked its inventory giving plenty of people a chance to get their hands on Microsoft's new system. We're not sure what retailer is next, but it's a good chance that there will be more coming directly from Microsoft's store.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

PS5 Sales Exceed Xbox Series X/S in Q1, Analysts Claims

According to data from independent analytics group Ampere Analysis, the PlayStation 5 sold more than twice as well as the Xbox Series X/S in the first quarter of this year. However, both of these platforms were clearly beaten by the Nintendo Switch. The rivalry between PlayStation and Xbox has been...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Xbox Series X Isn't Finished Yet

Trying to snagging Sony's PlayStation 5 or Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S is still like pulling teeth, so it's easy to forget that the two dueling consoles have been floating around — mostly in scalpers' basements — since November of last year. And while both platforms boast their own proprietary tech, it's painfully apparent that the PS5 has been one-upping Xbox's new iterations in one specific field: games developed specifically for the new generation of hardware. One video game insider, however, thinks that is about to change.
Video Gamesvg247.com

PS5 console sales double that of Xbox Series X/S in Q1 – report

Sony reportedly has a significant lead over Microsoft when it comes to sales of their new consoles. According to a new report from Ampere Analysis, Sony’s PlayStation 5 console is so far leading Xbox Series X/S in sales during the first quarter of this calendar year. Ampere revealed that both...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Six months with Xbox Series X

Just like the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X turned six months old in May. Separated by just couple of weeks (here in the US at least), you’d think that maybe the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X would be following similar trajectories only six months out from launch. While that may be true in some respects, in others it already feels like the two consoles are walking divergent paths.
Video GamesGamespot

Xbox Series X Expansion Drive Is $33 Off At Newegg

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S both support expanded storage for playing next-gen games, but doing so requires a proprietary storage card. Right now, that Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is on sale at Newegg, with the current deal giving you more than $30 off its regular price so you can install even more games. To take advantage of the discount, all you have to do is enter promo code EMCEWSU22 during checkout. You'll see $33 slashed off the price, dropping your total to $187 from $220. Last time this expansion card was on sale, it sold out fast, so this deal may not be available long.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

How to Configure Your Xbox Series X/S Controller

Xbox has made great strides towards accessibility, allowing more people to enjoy video games. One of the most important functions for accessibility is allowing players to remap their controller configuration so it's most comfortable for them. And on the Xbox Series X/Series S, you can easily configure your controller so...
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

6 Ways to Customize and Personalize Your Xbox Series X/S

The Xbox Series X and S, like most game consoles, don't seem built for customization the same way that playing on PC does. However, there are a decent amount of options that let you personalize your Xbox Series X/S's layout to your preferences. Let's look at some of the ways...
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Scarlet Nexus Runs at Native 4K at 60 FPS On Xbox Series X

Scarlet Nexus demo is available now for the Xbox Series and Xbox One. The demo gives an overview of the gameplay and technical capabilities of Xbox consoles. The demo is available as an early exclusive to the Xbox consoles. It will be released for the PS4 and PS5 on May 28. The download size of the demo is just under 10 GB.
Video GamesGamespot

The Xbox Series X Fridge Is Now In Dirt 5

The Xbox Series X fridge, the meme that keeps on giving, has found its way into Dirt 5 as part of the Power Your Memes Pack. The pack is available exclusively as a Game Pass Ultimate perk for Dirt 5 on Xbox and the Windows 10 version on PC. The pack contains the infamous Xbox Series X fridge as an item that can be placed in Dirt 5's Playgrounds, its custom arena creator. Players who download the pack can also play on maps with the fridge that other players have created.