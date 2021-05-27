Memorial Day Observance

Celebrate Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11, 2021, at a multifaceted community celebration in Avondale to honor those who have served our country. The City of Avondale, in collaboration with Estrella Mountain Community College (EMCC) and local veteran groups, will host an event to honor all veterans in the community. A ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. at Estrella Mountain Community College, at the North Plaza area on the northeast of the campus, and will include patriotic displays provided by local veteran groups, a formal ceremony recognizing all branches of military services and guest speakers.

