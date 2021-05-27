Ørsted Is Official Partner of Copenhagen 2021 – Worldpride and Eurogames

The LEED certificate is an achievement in better, more sustainable building. Moxy Copenhagen Sydhavnen has now been awarded the highest possible LEED certificate; only the second hotel in Denmark to be recognized by this green building program. Moxy Copenhagen Sydhavnen has now been recognized by LEED, or Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design, as the U.S. Green Building Council has certified the hotel to the Platinum level, the highest possible achievement. Certification is proof that Moxy Copenhagen Sydhavnen is going above and beyond to ensure the space is constructed and operated to the highest level of sustainability. The owner and developer of Moxy Copenhagen Sydhavnen, Vastint Hospitality, certifies all its new buildings through LEED: