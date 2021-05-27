Ørsted Is Official Partner of Copenhagen 2021 – Worldpride and Eurogames
As an official partner, Ørsted wants to promote inclusion and diversity as key to a successful workplace as well as celebrate the ability to live and love safely and freely. Mette Nørr Gantzhorn, Head of Diversity, Inclusion & Well-Being in Ørsted, says: "At Ørsted, we believe that different perspectives strengthen our ability to be innovative, reinforce our business results, and accelerate our global growth. Recognising that talent is diverse by nature and being inclusive is not only the right thing to do, it also helps us deliver on our bold vision."