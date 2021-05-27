Advancing the Art of Living

How do you make an art enthusiast's design dreams come true? With classic, comfortable interiors and plenty of well-lit wall space. When Dara Deshe first encountered the Denver Country Club house that would become her home, she found it to be “very castle-y, in almost an over-the-top kind of way,” she says. The stone structure was handsome and stately on the outside, but indoors, the rooms were shrouded in dark colors, heavy fabrics, and Gothic details. Even so, Deshe—the founder and CEO of Simply Framed, an online custom framing company—loved the historical architecture and the large property. “Plus, having a ton of wall space was fun because I could collect and collect [art] and still have walls to fill,” she says. With a little help, Deshe knew, she could transform the house into something bright and sophisticated, with room for her growing family and her artwork.