Introduction to Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy (PEMF)

By Rena Schleifer, PhD
jewishlink.news
 13 days ago

When a new person comes to Wellsprings Wellness Center, the first question they ask is, “Can you explain to me what PEMF is and how it is going to help me?” I explain the cells of the body and their amazing function in storing water, nutrients, oxygen…and how vital it is to our health to have strong cells. When our cells become weak and can no longer provide us with the full support we require, illness shortly follows.

jewishlink.news
