Autologous Bone Marrow Transplantation

When one hears the term “bone marrow transplantation” (known as BMT), one immediately conjures up the vision of the necessity to find appropriate genetic matches, either from the patient’s family or from the public with large drives directed to the public for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) testing. This type of BMT, allogeneic BMT, involves the eradication of the patient’s bone marrow and its replacement with bone marrow from a donor. As with kidney, lung and heart transplants, it requires immunosuppression therapy long-term as well as a donor, so-called allogeneic bone marrow transplantation, which now utilizes stem cells rather than actual bone marrow aspiration for the transplants.