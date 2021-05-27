Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Pleasant, SC

SC shrimp season opens for 2021 with a brighter outlook than last year

By Chloe Johnson cjohnson@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT PLEASANT — South Carolina's shrimping season opened May 27 with some trawlers already stationed over their favorite spots overnight so they could drop their nets right when restrictions lifted at 8 a.m. Shrimpers have been able to trawl in a narrow "provisional area" between state and federal waters since...

www.postandcourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Pleasant, SC
Business
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Charleston, SC
Business
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Industry
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Outlook#Coastal Waters#Open Water#Sc#Shrimpers#Tarvin Seafood#The Post And Courier#The Coast Guard#Cpd#Dnr#Larger Shrimp#Fresh Water Shrimp#Shrimp Numbers#Shrimp Counts#Shrimp Boats Dock#Female White Shrimp#Winter#Shellfish Farms#State Waters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Seafood
Related
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Marco Polo to explore Charleston's port in 1st US voyage

Unlike players in the tag-style swimming pool game of the same name, this Marco Polo won't be difficult to find when it pulls into the Port of Charleston this month. Nor will it be fumbling about blindly in the water. Billed as the largest container ship to ever visit the...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

SC Ports had another record-breaking month

South Carolina Ports had a record April for cargo handled at the Port of Charleston, following an all-time cargo record achieved in March. SC Ports reported its strongest April ever for containers, moving 225,137 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) across Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal. This is a 27.8% increase from a year ago, a great sign of continued recovery.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

7 places to camp near Charleston

When it comes to camping, South Carolina offers an array of options from the beach to the river and even the mountains. There are definitely too many to mention in just one article so for this feature, we’ll focus on some notable campgrounds within a one to two hour drive of Charleston.
Charleston County, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

NEW for 5/17: Tax day; Red snowflakes; More

GET OUT AND SMELL SPRING. Magnolias and all sorts of flowers are blooming. May brings comfortable temperature as we brace for what’s to come — the sweltering humidity that starts with gusto next month. See something you think our readers would enjoy? Snap a shot and send it along to editor@charlestoncurrents.com.
Charleston, SCCharleston Regional Business Journal

Kiawah River community posts record-breaking Q1

A waterfront community on Johns Island has already surpassed overall sales for 2020 with a record-breaking 49 homes and home sites sold since January. Kiawah River, developed on 2,000 acres along Betsy Kerrison Parkway, was home to 57 families and completed 30 homes by the end of 2020, the company reported.
Charleston, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

NEWS BRIEFS: Legislative work left on the table for summer, fall and 2022

Staff reports | State lawmakers finished their regular legislative session Thursday but still have a lot of work this year. In June, they’re expected to finish with reform to the state’s utility, Santee Cooper, and put final touches on the state’s $11 billion spending plan for 2021-22. Then in the fall, they’ll return to Columbia to hammer out constitutionally-mandated redistricting and details of two supplemental appropriations bills on how to spend $2.1 billion in federal money from the American Rescue Act and $525 million from a Savannah River Site settlement. Several high-profile measures, such as a hate crimes bill and a proposal to approve use of medical marijuana to ease suffering, will have to wait until next year. For more of a roundup-of the last week of the session, see this story at Statehouse Report.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Charleston airport traffic climbs to 70% of pre-pandemic volume in April

NORTH CHARLESTON — Nearly 286,000 more passengers traveled through Charleston International in April than the same month last year, and traffic is expected to swell considerably in June. The airport handled almost 301,000 travelers last month compared to a paltry 15,000 a year earlier, when stay-at-home orders and fears of...
Columbia, SCWRDW-TV

S.C. Gov. McMaster signs open carry with training bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gun owners in South Carolina will soon be able to open carry a weapon in the state if they have a conceal weapons permit. Today, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open to Carry with Training Act into law. The new law allows concealed weapon...
Charleston, SCSCNow

SC Charleston SC Zone Forecast

————— 826 FPUS52 KCHS 170644. Zone Forecasts for Southeast South Carolina/Southeast Georgia. Including the cities of Charleston, North Charleston,. .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s, except in the. upper 70s near the coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming. southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then...