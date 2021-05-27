Flags at Oakwood

The following is a list of Comanche County dairies when the county was dotted with a number of family dairies: Dick Armstrong, B&E Dairy, Owen Bean, Richard Bean, S.B. Bean, Bill Blue, Paul Bradley, Floyd Brawley, Carlisle Dairy, Bobby Clark, Damron Dairy, Fred Davis, Garry Davis, Gary Elliott, Billy R. Evans, Willie Fair, Jerry Foreman, Porter Franks, Joe French, Claude Godfrey, Gochey Godfrey, Gore Dairy, Gorman Hawkins, Randy Hayes, Jack Hendrix, Kenneth Henry, Billy Mae Henson, Cecil Houck, Granduul Huddleston, Roy Hughes, Darrell Hungerford, Roy Hunderford, Pitt Johnson, Ray Johnston, Bill Lane, Mike Luckey, M&M Dairy, Jimmy Martin, Velmer McKinge, John McKinzie, Vollie Meyers, J.L. Newhouse, Ladoytt Northcutt, Jimmy Northcutt, Dalton Perkins, Pogue & Caraway, George Pratt, Raymond Ratliff, Jesse Reese, Jack Riley, Frank Rogers, Hollis Rogers, Calvin Ross, Charles Salter, Dennis Shelton, Jake Simpson, Ted Simpson, Chuck Smith, Boots Underwood, C.B. Williams, Jr. Robert Williams Robert Willis and Bobby Wilson. (Editor’s note: In comparison, according to Michael Berry with Comanche County AgriLife Extension, there are currently 13 working dairies in Comanche County.)
