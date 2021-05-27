Flags at Oakwood

Another great week in Comanche County! What an amazing community we are blessed to live in. I heard a bit of good news, the city council is looking at putting the old City Hall on the south side of the square into good use. Keep your fingers crossed because we need that side of the square opened up with flourishing businesses! If you see a council member, mention to them that you would like to see a boom for businesses to establish once again on the south side. Many of us remember Perry’s or Orrie’s or the Hub and many more being thriving businesses on that side of Comanche. It could happen again!

