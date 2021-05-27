HB3145 Could Impact Elections for Rock Valley College Board of Trustees
Our region is committed to economic success, our future workforce and business growth. Therefore, local communities have a vested interest in our education system. Recently, HB3145 was introduced and passed in the Illinois House of Representatives, by a vote of 99-17. This House Bill is meant to amend the Public Community College Act, by changing the current means of electing College Trustees. This would allow for the creation of sub-districts for the election of college board of trustees, instead of an election at-large.www.growthdimensions.org